There's no way to sugarcoat it: The situation in Puerto Rico is more dire than ever. A week after Hurricane Maria made landfall, the island and the people on it are still without adequate resources. While there are many ways to aid Puerto Rico following the crisis, residents of Los Angeles now have a unique way of sending money to relief efforts that also celebrates Puerto Rican food and culture.
L.A. Loves Puerto Rico is a one-week, city-wide event that will raise funds for Unidos Por Puerto Rico (United for Puerto Rico), an initiative brought forth by the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló.
Restaurants and bars around the city (over 40 have signed up in the just-over 48 hours since L.A. Loves Puerto Rico's inception) will provide one unique dish or drink inspired by Puerto Rico to customers. 100% of the sale of said item will go to Unidos Por Puerto Rico.
"The aim was to shape the simplest and most approachable organizing mechanism possible, with geographic and economic diversity, so that every Angeleno can contribute in some small way, regardless of busy schedule or wallet size," explained one of the organizers, Andrea Sun, who herself spent time on the island.
The initiative will span from October 7 to October 14, and includes restaurants and bars from all over Los Angeles — so no need to travel too far to get your special dish. Places participating include Black Cat in Silverlake, AR Cucina in Culver City, and celebrity hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood. The Ricans at Smorgasbord in DTLA is also contributing.
With an ever-expanding list of restaurants contributing to the great cause, there's a very good chance that your favorite spot will pop up on the list. It's also a great way to expand your food horizons while giving back — who knows? You may find your new favorite restaurant, and a newfound appreciation for Puerto Rican cuisine.
