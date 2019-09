But we have some good news to make up for it: You can actually stay in one of the Waco, TX-area houses Chip and Joanna have renovated on Fixer Upper! Instead of finding a boring old hotel, you can book a vacation rental made over by the Gaineses through HomeAway . So now, you can get up close and personal with the couple's renovation work, from a barn in the country to a midcentury modern in the woods.