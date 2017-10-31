Fixer Upper fans were left angrily tweeting Tyra Banks GIFs last month when they found out that their beloved source of driftwood-decorating ideas and treasure trove of exposed-beam tips will be entering its fifth and final season. Yes, Chip and Joanna Gaines are moving on to other projects — we're sorry, you guys.
But we have some good news to make up for it: You can actually stay in one of the Waco, TX-area houses Chip and Joanna have renovated on Fixer Upper! Instead of finding a boring old hotel, you can book a vacation rental made over by the Gaineses through HomeAway. So now, you can get up close and personal with the couple's renovation work, from a barn in the country to a midcentury modern in the woods.
Click ahead to see a few of the properties where you can get your Fixer Upper fix on vacation.