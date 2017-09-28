HGTV Announces New Series To Make Up For Fixer Upper

If you're open to the idea of Ashley and Andy Williams becoming your Joanne and Chip Gaines replacement, you're probably eager to know more about them before you fully commit. According to a press release from HGTV, the couple met while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces in Iraq, and they're now married with two young kids. Like in many of these couples fixing up homes together type shows, Andy seems to be in charge of purchasing the houses and renovations, while Ashley handles the designs and decorating.