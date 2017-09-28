HGTV Announces New Series To Make Up For Fixer Upper

Earlier this week, many HGTV fans were devastated by the news that Chip and Joanna Gaines’ beloved home renovation show Fixer Upper will soon come to an end. The Waco, Texas-based couple announced in a blog post Tuesday that the upcoming fifth season of Fixer Upper, which premiers this November, will be their final one. Apparently HGTV suspected that this announcement would leave a Texas-sized hole in viewers' hearts because today, the network announced it's launching a new series called Flip Or Flop Ft. Worth.
Like the original Flip Or Flop featuring now-divorced Tarek and Christina El Moussa, Flip Or Flop Ft. Worth will follow a husband and wife, Ashley and Andy Williams, as they buy "rundown properties and transform them into stunning family homes." As the show's name suggests, the couple will be flipping the homes in Fort Worth, Texas, which happens to be just 89 miles north of Waco where Fixer Upper takes place.
If you're open to the idea of Ashley and Andy Williams becoming your Joanne and Chip Gaines replacement, you're probably eager to know more about them before you fully commit. According to a press release from HGTV, the couple met while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces in Iraq, and they're now married with two young kids. Like in many of these couples fixing up homes together type shows, Andy seems to be in charge of purchasing the houses and renovations, while Ashley handles the designs and decorating.
The Williams do have one unique twist to the otherwise formulaic but entertaining show format, however. HGTV explained, "The series also will highlight the duo’s commitment to hiring fellow veterans to assist on their projects, including landscape designer Andrew Turner who helps Andy and Ashley add curb appeal to several homes during the season."
The nine-episode first season of Flip Or Flop Ft. Worth will premier on Thursday, November 2. Remember, the final season of Fixer Upper will also air around the same time, making for a (hopefully) easy transition from one Texas home renovating couple to another.
