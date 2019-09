As a primetime soap, Empire is, by design, A Lot. Feuds, schemes, and general treachery are constantly afoot, and people happen to say, “To the empire,” far more in one episode than I’ve said in my entire life. But, amid all of this drama-filled chaos, Empire is at its heart about one Miss Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson) . That’s the reason the story begins on the day Cookie gets out of prison and heads to New York City to reclaim her part of “the empire.” I mean how many times over the last four seasons have we heard the former convict purr some variation of, “I’m going to get what’s mine?” That’s why it was so fulfilling to finally see the FOX drama make a huge change in the smallest of ways during the season 4 premiere, “Noble Memory.” That much-awaited moment arrives when viewers finally see Cookie’s golden likeness emblazoned above the Empire insignia during the title card sequence.