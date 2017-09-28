The Lyon mom’s calm, cool, and collected stewardship of Empire comes in stark contrast with the only other person who has dethroned Luscious in the deeply metaphorical opening sequence. That person is her son Hakeem Lyon (Bryshere Y. Gray). Please let it sink in that Mr. “Drip Drop” himself got the keys to the Empire kingdom long before the wildly capable Cookie ever did. As you can expect, the entire thing was a disaster. In "A Rose By Any Other Name," Hakeem makes a manipulative, eventually fatal sex tape, Mimi Whiteman (Marisa Tomei) is murdered by her wife — and Hakeem’s lover — Camilla Marks-Whiteman (Naomi Campbell), and Lucious bullies Camilla into committing suicide. Literally all of that happens in a single 43-minute episode because Hakeem was in charge. Yet, Empire’s answer to Joffrey “Baratheon” (Jack Gleeson) made it to title card infamy in less than 25 episodes. It took Cookie nearly double that amount to get the same golden treatment on a show that’s arguably hers before anyone else’s.