In the meanwhile, we hope that Kaepernick's original message won't be diluted. Kaepernick kneeled to protest police killing Black citizens with impunity, and to declare that Black Lives Matter. #TakeAKnee is larger than Mulder, Scully, Meredith Grey, Donald Trump, and even Colin Kaepernick. It's about refusing to adhere to jingoism on principle, but to examine our areas where we, as a country, can do better. #TakeAKnee says that we should not be defined by worst of our humanity, but we can't ignore it either — we all have a responsibility to making our world a more perfect, equal, and just place.