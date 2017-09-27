This Canned Wine Is Helping Raise Money For Planned Parenthood

Calling all feminist wine-drinkers! There's a new way to get both your activism and your booze on, thanks to a delicious collaboration between Union Wine Co. and clothing brand Wildfang.
The Oregon-based companies teamed up to create GET IT GIRL wine, which according to Delish is a refreshing blend of Riesling, Gewurztraminer, and Pinot Gris that boasts flavors like lime and jasmine.
All of the profits from the wine will go towards Planned Parenthood so the organization can continue to provide important services such as cancer screenings, STD testing, prenatal care, birth control, adoption referrals, HIV testing, and hormone therapy for transgender patients.
In a statement obtained by Delish, Wildfang CEO Emma Mcilroy said that both Wildfang and Union Wine Co. came up with the idea following the 2016 election.
"We wanted to make a clear statement in support of women's rights and make some kind of positive impact," she said. "We also like to drink a lot of wine, so it felt like a match made in heaven."
On Instagram, Wildfang also encouraged followers to call their representatives and speak out against the now-defunct Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill. It's really refreshing to see brands becoming more politically active to support the interests of their clientele.
Delish reports that you can pick up the wine in both a four-pack and a flat (24 cans for those with an insatiable thirst to take on the patriarchy and protect great healthcare) on the Union Wine Co. website and in select retailers in Oregon, California, New York, and New Jersey. If you're looking to get a rad new graphic tee to go along with your wine, stop on by Wildfang's West End Portland store, which carries both.
