Walmart, one of Target's biggest competitors, last raised its minimum hourly salary for workers in 2016 to $10 an hour. Since then, Walmart — the largest private employer in the U.S. — has not made any announcements regarding plans to raise its wages. When asked by Reuters about the potential costs of hiking its wages to $15 an hour last year, a spokesperson for the company declined to comment but said the retailer is investing $2.7 billion into training, education, and raising wages over two years.