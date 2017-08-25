If You're Living Paycheck To Paycheck, You're Not Alone

The reality of living paycheck to paycheck is complicated, but it’s not an issue that affects a single group of people. But according to Haefner, addressing the problem is a step in the right direction. “It’s important to frequently reassess your monthly expenses to see where you can cut back and find cash to pay off debt and add to your saving,” she said. “You should also look for opportunities to boost your earnings, whether that’s making the case for a raise at work or taking on a side hustle.”