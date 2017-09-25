Donald Trump's Recent NFL Comments Sparked A Re-Airing Of Unity Ad

The NFL is re-airing its "Unity" commercial in response to Donald Trump's call for the firing of basketball and football players who choose to take a knee during the National Anthem.
"We will air this Unity spot in tonight’s game," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced in a tweet on Sunday afternoon. "It reflects the unifying force of our great game, our players & clubs."
"We think this is the single best response to demonstrate what we are about. It stands in stark contrast to some who practice the politics of division," an NFL spokesperson told CNN.
The one-minute ad, called "Inside These Lines," initially ran during February’s Super Bowl. It will re-air during Sunday evening's game between the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins.
The short but powerful ad depicts football players embracing one another while a narrator says, "Inside these lines, we don’t have to come from the same place to help each other reach the same destination."
The decision was sparked by Trump's recent barrage of criticism directed at sports players who exercise their right to protest the National Anthem. At a Friday rally for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Luther Strange, Trump stated that the NFL should fire these athletes.
On Saturday and Sunday, Trump continued his tirade on (where else?) Twitter.
If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
...our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017
If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
In response to the president's tweets, NFL players chose to kneel during the National Anthem or sit it out altogether. Players on both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars kneeled during the anthem at a game in London. Artists Rico Lavelle and Meghan Linsey performed the National Anthem on one knee in Detroit and Nashville, respectively. Raiders and Redskins players also knelt during the anthem.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Tennessee Titans chose to remain in their locker rooms and skip the anthem altogether.
Goodell previously noted that Trump's comments displayed "an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL."
Although a number of football fans have expressed outrage at the players' protests, the NFL has taken a clear stand in support of its athletes. The NFL "Unity" ad can be viewed below.
