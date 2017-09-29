Political Body Language: The Angela Merkel Exception

Today, Merkel is arguably the most powerful woman in the world. Her power pose has become famous, perhaps in part, because it seems to be working. While the question of what a politician should do with her hands may seem like an unimportant (or even frivolous) question, in a world where the handshakes of male leaders become literal shakedowns, Merkel's diamond is exceptional. Of course, Merkel is the exception in many ways: She is Germany's first female chancellor, having made her way climbing the ranks in male-dominated companies like General Electric and SAP, and as of 2014, is the longest-serving head of government in the EU.