Political Body Language: The Angela Merkel Exception

Then there's Hillary Clinton, arguably the example of female power in modern American politics. Clinton was the first woman to ever become the presidential candidate of a major U.S. political party. In a recent interview with Refinery29, Clinton described her power pose of choice: "Sitting up straight and looking just about as fearless as you can about whatever lies ahead of you out there." But this contributed to a perceived wall between Clinton and the American electorate. Criticism of her ranged from seeming disingenuous to power-hungry, and almost all of it was tied up in the public's intuition that she just didn't look like a trustworthy person.