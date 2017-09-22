Dickon Tarly is one of the unsung baes of Game of Thrones, we can all agree on that. He is chiseled, fierce, and loyal to a fault (his loyalty is what killed him), which almost makes you feel bad for the younger Tarly who had the misfortune of being named, well, Dickon. We were all Bronn when he snickered at his name.
The actor who graced our screens to play Dickon is named Tom Hopper (he's one of two who portrayed the character), and he chatted with Be about how this dramatic, convoluted tale might end. It's an idea that's been floating around Game of Thrones fan forums for a while, but he's the most high-profile star to give a voice to this theory. Be warned: it will make you mad.
Advertisement
"I like the Sam fan theory. It's that Samwell Tarly is narrating the whole thing, like it's his story," said Hopper. In other words, Game of Thrones might end like the NeverEnding Story: it's all just a dream! The last scene of the iconic show ends with an older Samwell sitting at a candlelit desk, writing in a parchment book about the War of Five Kings, the Battle of the Bastards, the Loot Train Attack, and Sansa's on-point hairstyles.
NOPE. We hate this theory. By the time the finale of Game of Thrones airs, we'll have been invested in this show since 2011, and if this is how it ends, we are going to have some words for George R.R. Martin. Specifically, "thanks for hooking us into a show about dragons and murder and betrayal, just to do us like this. THANKS BUT NO THANKS." We'd love to se this theory go the way of Dickon's eventual fate: being roasted alive by a dragon. Is it too much to ask to see the remaining Starks exist as one happy family while Dany and Jon bone sweetly into the night?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement