NOPE. We hate this theory. By the time the finale of Game of Thrones airs, we'll have been invested in this show since 2011, and if this is how it ends, we are going to have some words for George R.R. Martin. Specifically, "thanks for hooking us into a show about dragons and murder and betrayal, just to do us like this. THANKS BUT NO THANKS." We'd love to se this theory go the way of Dickon's eventual fate: being roasted alive by a dragon. Is it too much to ask to see the remaining Starks exist as one happy family while Dany and Jon bone sweetly into the night?