People On Twitter Can't Handle This Optical-Illusion Carpet

Quick, what does this photo shared on Twitter earlier this morning remind you of? Perhaps a time warp, falling through space, or that horrible dream you always have that leaves you waking up in a cold sweat?
Well, it's a carpet in a record store. And no, those aren't sinkholes: It's a flat carpet that looks like an optical illusion.
Twitter could not handle this photo. Who designed this thing? Is it some sort of visual and psychological torture? Why is it in a record store? Are there still record stores? So many questions.
Whoever designed this floor is evil. THATS A FLAT CARPET. pic.twitter.com/RGENHZJN81— Muselk (@MrMuselk) September 21, 2017
It immediately reminded us of Dr. Who, too.
Looks like 80's Doctor Who music should constantly be playing there.— Proto Jones (@ProtagonJones) September 21, 2017
Some people were truly creeped out by it.
Others had creative ideas.
A lot of people posted their own examples of optical illusions that are scary to walk on, like this flat pavement made to appear like a waterfall:
@JuliaHB1 The same clever folk that do this kind of thing, on a flat pavement. pic.twitter.com/ph2jvGcHpx— Alan S (@Telstar1963) September 21, 2017
And this flat, tiled hallway floor, which is making us kind of queasy:
Like our entrance floor made from tiles #sorrynotsorry ? pic.twitter.com/hk8b78uqND— Duncan Cook (@DuncanCook10) September 21, 2017
And this street in Portugal:
Portugal fally-over street! pic.twitter.com/nXRvCJdfjU— Marilyn Brocklehurst (@MarilynBrock) September 21, 2017
Mostly, we have to agree with this:
How to make people hurl inside my establishment of business?— Able Archer™ (@leifisfine) September 21, 2017
