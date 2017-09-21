Here's Proof That Niall Horan & Harry Styles Are Still Chill Bros

The pop gods have given One Direction fans a reason to believe that even through the darkest times, there is hope. Though the ultra-successful group disbanded and they've each gone on to pursue solo careers, former member Niall Horan proved that he's still got nothing but love for his old pal Harry Styles.
Horan was spotted in the crowd gleefully supporting Styles at his solo concert at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, sending fans into a frenzy, Elite Daily reports.
A Styles fan account tweeted a video of Horan smiling and chuckling as an excited woman in the audience squeals in delight. It's as funny as it is absolutely adorable.
Advertisement
#Video | Niall at Harry's concert in LA! via ot4wwupdates pic.twitter.com/3xUzE5czE6— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) September 21, 2017
Many fans tweeted out the above video with varying captions like, "Niall went to Harry's show and y'all still dare to say they hate each other NIALL SWEETIE YOU'RE DOING AMAZING," and "Harry made Niall smile."
Another fan tweeted, "I still can't believe Niall went to Harry's concert, he's such a supportive friend and here he is again showing us they're all still friends."
Elite Daily reports that the love wasn't one-sided, either, with Styles giving a shoutout to his former band members before singing "Stockholm Syndrome."
Harry calling the boys his "wonderful friends in One Direction" gives me life ❤ pic.twitter.com/uOA3WLFwYO— Niall's Hat (@nialls_hat) September 21, 2017
It doesn't get much cuter than that, folks.
Horan is now gearing up to release his first solo album, Flicker, but he still sometimes thinks about the old days.
In a recent interview with Apple Music's Beats 1, Horan shared while he doesn't think that any of the 1D guys will ever accomplish individually what they were able to do together as a band, he's looking on the bright side.
"I have stuff that I want to write about, I have a sound I think I've got down," he said in the FaceTime interview. "It's a competitive world out there and if it's a world where I can bring this sort of music out there and be somewhat successful, I'm happy with that."
Advertisement