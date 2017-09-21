John Stamos Proudly Made Out With His Full House Co-Star

Turns out John Stamos and Lori Loughlin didn't have to fake their chemistry on the set of Full House — they had enough chemistry of their own IRL. In honor of the show's 30th anniversary, and the season 3 premiere of Fuller House on Friday, the cast of the original sitcom sat down with BuzzFeed to answer the questions you may have always wondered about what it was like to be on America's favorite TV show. There were the usual Qs about their clothes and working with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as children, but they didn't get to the real gossip until someone had the guts to ask if Stamos and Loughlin ever took their on-screen romance, well, off screen.
"We went on a date!" Stamos revealed. "We went to Disneyland. Now, she says it wasn't a date or something, but I say when you make out on the Matterhorn it's a date, right?"
Turns out, Stamos has no problem owning up to their tryst, but Loughlin is a bit more reserved.
"I say, 'Why do you tell people that we made out on the Matterhorn?'" she added. "And he goes, 'Because it sounds funny!' I think the real truth is we're too old to remember."
That's true, it has been a while. That why they were so psyched to hear that they'd be reuniting for Fuller House.
"When they announced that they were bringing back Fuller House, and the fan reaction to that. It was the first time where I was like, Oh wow. This show means a lot to a lot of people," Loughlin continued.
Apparently, Stamos had the idea for them all to go to a strip club, and even though they tried to sneak in, everyone was excited to see them.
"Jodie Sweetin and I went into the bathroom to take a break and while we were in the stalls, some fans followed us in there and were passing pads of paper and pens underneath the stall to ask for our autograph," Andrea Barber remembered. "So I thought, Wow! We're really famous now!"
