John Stamos Proudly Made Out With His Full House Co-Star

Turns out John Stamos and Lori Loughlin didn't have to fake their chemistry on the set of Full House — they had enough chemistry of their own IRL. In honor of the show's 30th anniversary, and the season 3 premiere of Fuller House on Friday, the cast of the original sitcom sat down with BuzzFeed to answer the questions you may have always wondered about what it was like to be on America's favorite TV show. There were the usual Qs about their clothes and working with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as children, but they didn't get to the real gossip until someone had the guts to ask if Stamos and Loughlin ever took their on-screen romance, well, off screen.