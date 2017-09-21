Fans Are Quick To Think Miley Cyrus' New Song Is About Stella Maxwell

Earlier this week, Miley Cyrus teased a clip of one of her new songs, "She’s Not Him" on Twitter, and since then, fans have been scrambling to make sense of the lyrics. According to Seventeen, soon after the sample was first shared, many jumped to the conclusion that the song must be about Victoria Secret model Stella Maxwell, whom Cyrus reportedly dated back in 2015.
In the single snippet that has so far been released to the public, Cyrus sings, "She’s not him / No matter what you say, no matter not do / I just can’t fall in love with you / Because you’re not him." If the song is indeed autobiographical, it would make sense that the lyrics are referring to a woman that Cyrus used to date, and because of that, fans have landed on Maxwell, even though a romantic relationship was never confirmed by the either of the two women. After Cyrus posted the clip, several of her followers left comments with their assumptions about the true identity of the "she."
Though we can't be completely sure who the "she" is, fans can assume the "him" in the song is most likely Miley Cyrus' fiancé Liam Hemsworth. We know that "Malibu," another song from her upcoming album Younger Now, is about Hemsworth, and Cyrus was rumored to have casually dated a few people, including Maxwell and rapper Brooke Candy, when the two were broken up a few years back.
It's entirely possible that while Cyrus was apart from her now fiancé, the singer tried falling in love with someone else but was unable to move on because she still had strong feelings for Hemsworth. That's sweet for those two but kind of sad for whoever this "she" is.
