If you don't consider yourself an honorary member of the Tree Hill Ravens, well, get on that binge before the series leaves Netflix . If you are already a loyal fan of the series that brought us the iconic Peyton-Lucas-Brooke love triangle, you'll definitely agree with what the real-life Quinn (a.k.a. Haley James Scott's sister, who showed up in the show's seventh season) has to say about the show returning in film form.