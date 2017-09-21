In a world where everything seems to get the reboot treatment, why hasn't One Tree Hill gotten any love? If it were up to star Shantel VanSanten, a One Tree Hill movie would already be in the works.
If you don't consider yourself an honorary member of the Tree Hill Ravens, well, get on that binge before the series leaves Netflix. If you are already a loyal fan of the series that brought us the iconic Peyton-Lucas-Brooke love triangle, you'll definitely agree with what the real-life Quinn (a.k.a. Haley James Scott's sister, who showed up in the show's seventh season) has to say about the show returning in film form.
In an interview with TVLine, VanSanten shared her enthusiasm for returning to the sleepy North Carolina town that boasted six times more tragic events that the national average.
"I’m like, 'Hell yeah I would do it,'" VanSanten told the outlet. "It was almost 10 years ago for me, so how fun would it be to all come back and see where they’d write us?"
One super cute thing VanSanten told TVLine? She's still close with iZombie star Robert Buckley, who played her love interest Clay on the CW series.
"Rob is still my best friend, so to get to work with him again and reprise our roles would be awesome. It’s always fun to think about the good ol’ days!"
Good ol' days for VanSanten, sure, but for her character, Quinn? Err, that's debatable. Never forget that Quinn was nearly murdered by Clay's dead wife's doppelganger Katie (Amanda Schull), and spent the beginning of season 8 in a coma.
With stakes like that, it's hard to imagine how the show could amp up the drama for a movie version. Like VanSanten, however, I am more than down to find out.
