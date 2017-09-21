It's the most wonderful time of the year — today is Free Queso Day at Moe's. As the name implies, it's a magical 24 hours of free-flowing, cheese-laced celebration, so get your tortilla chips ready.
Moe’s will dish out its free cheese dip all-day long (i.e., on Thursday, September 21st) to customers, with no purchase necessary. All you need to do is find the nearest participating restaurant and hop on line to get your hands on the 6 oz. liquid gold (plus chips).
"As we move into our 17th year of serving our famous queso... we know just how much our fans light up at the mere mention of the liquid gold," said Bruce Schroder, President of Moe's, in a press release.
Lovers of Moe's queso aren't messing around; the company sells over 10 million pounds of it each year. And if you're a super fan in need of some extra support during the holiest of dip days, don't worry, Moe's has your back yet again. In addition to celebrating the day with freebies for all, Moe’s is opening up a 24-hour Queso Hotline. According to a press release, the hotline serves one purpose, “to support and comfort all queso obsessed fans." If you’re curious what that entails, you have until midnight to dial 1-855-440-6337 and find out.
In fast-casual burrito chains, Moe’s has been able to distinguish itself through offering the cheese dip as a menu staple — though Chipotle recently added the much-demanded item to its lineup as well. While Chipotle is not celebrating this year with cheesy freebies, the restaurant does recognize Boo-rito Day (known to the rest of us as Halloween, every fall). But if October 31st is too long a wait between Tex-Mex holidays, then get ready for National Taco Day on October 4th. If only every holiday could be this cheesy.
