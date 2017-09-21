Equifax's Twitter Account Sent Hack Victims To A Phishing Site

Since the gaffe, Equifax has taken down the misleading tweets. Users that did enter their information on the faux site got a message reading "you got bamboozled" and were presented with directions on how to tell Equifax about its mix-up via social media. Users could have simply read a banner on the site to find out that it was illegitimate, though, since there was a warning that stated, simply, "Cybersecurity Incident & Important Consumer Information Which is Totally Fake, Why Did Equifax Use A Domain That’s So Easily Impersonated By Phishing Site."