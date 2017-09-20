Alec Baldwin Thinks Game Of Thrones Is A Stoner Show

"Well, I don't watch a lot of TV, I'm always behind. But I was with some friends at a Labor Day party and all of them were, I must say, smoking pot, drinking wine, and watching Game of Thrones," he said. "I think you have to really — maybe Game of Thrones is a real pothead show, I don't know, I don't smoke pot, but they seemed to love it. They just couldn't get enough of it. But I just started The Handmaid's Tale."