Emma Stone Drew The Cutest Picture Of Her Anxiety As A 9-Year-Old

On Tuesday, Emma Stone appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film, Battle of the Sexes. In addition to chatting about her role as Billie Jean King, she also opened up about dealing with anxiety as a child, even sharing a drawing that she did at the age of 9 that illustrated her anxiety.
"I was a very, very, very anxious child, and I had a lot of panic attacks," she said. "I benefitted in a big way from therapy."
Stone shared that she did the drawing while she was in therapy, illustrating a portrait of herself and a representation of her anxiety (a little girl monster), along with the words "I am bigger than my anxiety" in large letters across the page.
She began therapy at age 7, and said that acting and improv have helped her cope with anxiety in a major way. Though she no longer gets panic attacks, she said that she still deals with anxiety to this day (to which Colbert joked that he last had a panic attack on November 8).
All jokes aside, Stone's drawing is a great reminder for anyone dealing with anxiety — you are bigger than your anxiety and your mental health problem, even if it doesn't always feel that way.
Drawing out your anxiety as a little green monster that you can topple over is a healthy way of seeing the situation — and not to mention, drawing and other creative outlets can be cathartic ways to cope with mental health issues in general.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
