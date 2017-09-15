People Are Loving This Guy's Creative Way Of Helping With His Girlfriend's Depression & Anxiety

If you suffer from anxiety and/or depression, it can be difficult to take care of yourself and keep going. It can also be difficult to understand just how loved you are, no matter what a partner or loved one does or says.
That's why one guy took it upon himself to show his girlfriend how much he cares with actions, and not just words. A person who goes by bodaveez on both Reddit and Imgur recently shared a photo of a jar of affirmations that he made for his girlfriend to help her when she's struggling.
"My girlfriend suffers from, at times, crippling depression and anxiety," he wrote. "I saw this idea somewhere online and decided to make her something like it."
He had written positive affirmations on popsicle sticks that he then color coded into four categories: quotes, reminders, things to help her relax, and a set of blank sticks that she could use to write about things that made her happy.
"Each 'category' is color coded so for example orange are inspirational quotes from poets, political figures, philosophers, and humanitarians across time," he explained in a comment on Reddit. "Yellow reminders are positive words to help you through the day things like 'you're beautiful' and 'it's ok to ask for help' the purple ones are tips to help her relax things like 'take a break' while she's working on her master's or 'listen to your favorite song.' I put a fine tipped sharpie in there with the blank ones so she record moments when she's the happiest and then she can pull one of those later when she needs it."
Though he doesn't know if it'll help, he wanted to try to do something for her that would let her know someone cares. When you struggle with mental illness, the smallest gestures could mean the world.
"Living with someone that completely shuts down from both of these problems I'm trying to see if it'll help," he wrote in a further comment on Reddit. "She sometimes gets so caught in what she's doing she becomes overwhelmed and doesn't even realize it. I'm hoping that this will help her even a little is a lot. This is not my original idea though I saw something like it on Facebook a while ago."
Though many other Reddit users were quick to sing his praises, he was a little more modest.
"She's very special to me... [the] least I can do is try to help," he wrote in a comment. "I'm sure there are plenty of guys like me around. Our relationship has been the most challenging of my life but also the most enjoyable."
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
