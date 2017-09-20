Hillary Clinton has faced a lot of criticism since losing the electoral college, and thus the election, to Donald Trump. Following her defeat, critics said she was too absent and too disconnected from the American people. Then, she released her tell-all book What Happened, and faced backlash for being too divisive and too aggressive. Some went so far as to encourage the former Secretary of State to disappear from the public eye.
Despite the backlash, Clinton has refused to stay silent. Over the past week, she spoke with Anderson Cooper, The View, NPR, and Refinery29 about why she thinks she's not the sitting president and what Americans can do to better the country going forward. Now, she's talking with Stephen Colbert about the way Trump is representing the United States before the United Nations.
In a preview clip for Tuesday night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Clinton blasted the president for his "dark, dangerous" speech before the UN, in which he called North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un "Rocket Man" and threatened to "totally destroy" the country if it continued to pose a threat to the US and its allies.
"I thought [Trump's speech] was very dark, dangerous, not the kind of message that the leader of the greatest nation in the world should be delivering," she said. "You are both required to stand up for the values of what we believe in, democracy and opportunity, as a way to demonstrate clearly the United States remains the beacon that we want it to be."
Clinton then expressed that she would have liked to see Trump take a more "diplomatic" approach rather than touting the possibility of a violent response.
"You should lead with diplomacy," she said to applause. "You should lead with the commitment of trying to avoid conflict however you can."
