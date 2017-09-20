HGTV Just Announced Your Newest Obsession

The Bachelor isn't the only show that can plop its plot into more tropical environs. According to The Wrap, HGTV is giving fans one more show to binge on lazy weekends.
Taking its winning Flip or Flop formula to a Northern California town that's actually called Paradise, Flip or Flop Paradise will star flippers David and Chenoa Rivera.
"Paradise has tons of older homes that need a lot a love," Chenoa told the Wrap. "It's a popular vacation spot that’s filled with outdated cabins, vacation rentals, and bungalows that can be transformed into the perfect place to raise a family."
Located two hours from Sacramento, Paradise is familiar territory for David and Chenoa, who met each other while studying at nearby Chico State. After filming a pilot for HGTV that aired in December, the two pulled in enough attention to get an extended eight-episode run that will focus on the couple flipping properties in their hometown. The series is set to debut in April 2018.
"For me, the best part is taking a home that’s abandoned or run down and giving it TLC so that someone else can create memories in it," Chenoa told the Chico Enterprise-Record.
Paradise's California twist will join a slew of Flip or Flop siblings. The Wrap reports that Flip or Flop Fort Worth will be premiering later this year and new Nashville and Chicago editions are also in the works for 2018. That means plenty of real estate transformations and fresh HGTV faces for fans to revel in when they're not watching the already-established Las Vegas and Atlanta editions of the show. Let's hope there are enough weekends in the year to catch up on all of it.
