HGTV Just Announced Your Newest Obsession

Paradise's California twist will join a slew of Flip or Flop siblings. The Wrap reports that Flip or Flop Fort Worth will be premiering later this year and new Nashville and Chicago editions are also in the works for 2018. That means plenty of real estate transformations and fresh HGTV faces for fans to revel in when they're not watching the already-established Las Vegas and Atlanta editions of the show. Let's hope there are enough weekends in the year to catch up on all of it.