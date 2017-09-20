29Rooms Is Coming To LA & Tickets Are On Sale Now!

Couldn’t make it to 29Rooms this year in NYC? Well if you reside on the left coast, say goodbye to your FOMO, because 29Rooms is coming to L.A.! That’s right Californians, we’re bringing our funhouse of style, culture, and technology, to your neck of the woods.
29Rooms LA will feature the most loved rooms from this year's NYC event, along with a few brand new rooms exclusively for you to explore. Packed with creativity and overflowing with inspiration, our immersive experience will be open to the public four full days this December at the ROW DTLA! As of today (yes, right now!), tickets are officially on sale at 29Rooms.com, so it’s time to rally your crew and pick your date and time!
General admission tickets are $19. Along with saving you from the guessing game of when to arrive, your ticket grants you up to three hours to create and explore the 29 rooms we’ve curated and built for discovery, social good, and impact. That’s plenty of time to let your imagination run wild, and snap enough social inspiration to fill your feeds for days.
And there’s more! To celebrate our arrival to L.A., we’re also offering an Art After Dark ticket for $85 for those looking for an intimate way to experience 29Rooms. Art After Dark tickets give you room to dance, create, and explore, while you also enjoy an introduction to the space from the 29Rooms creative team (calling all Piera Gelardi fans!), cocktails and light bites, a DJ, and more! (Just a heads up, Art After Dark is a 21 and up event).
And just like in New York, 29Rooms allows you to have fun while giving back: a portion of all ticket proceeds from LA sales will go to 29Rooms’ non-profit partners.
We’re over-the-moon excited to touchdown in LA and can’t wait for you to experience our creative spirit brought to life, but once tickets are gone, they’re gone! So don’t wait - snag your ticket here ‘cause this is one experience you won’t want to miss!
When: December 7 through 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m., and 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: The Row DTLA 777 S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021
