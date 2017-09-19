Paulson told Ellen DeGeneres that everything you see her character Ally (who is suffering from debilitating anxiety after the 2016 election) screaming at onscreen is actually something that would make her cry bloody murder in real life, too. That's right, she's deathly afraid of clowns, heights, and bees. “I could be carrying a small child, and if a bee came around, that baby’s getting dropped,” she said. “I can’t manage my feeling about it.” She's joking, we think, but maybe don't hand Paulson your baby when she's outside.