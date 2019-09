American Horror Story has been teasing for a while that the upcoming season, Cult, is about the election . However, a recent review in The Hollywood Reporter reveals that's not the only inspiration behind the story, which focuses on a town in Michigan reeling from the aftermath of the 2016 election, as well as the unfolding threat of masked killer clowns. Creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk also took elements from both recent and classic horror movie hits to weave together this story that somehow looks more terrifying than any of the ones that came before it.