The Force Is Strong With This New Makeup Collection

Update: After months of anticipation, the Cargo Cosmetics x Star Wars collection has officially hit the brand's website and 1,100 Kohl's stores — just in time for the holidays. Better than the galactic mascaras and eyeshadow palettes, though, are the mirror compacts. Each one has a custom drawing of four badass characters, like this one of Princess Leia. The force is strong with this one, folks.
This story was originally published on September 18.
Star Wars fans are going to head to a galaxy far, far away this winter and Cargo Cosmetics is giving them everything they need to be highlighted to the heavens for the occasion. PopSugar reports that the makeup brand is releasing a collection inspired by the sci-fi series' latest chapter: The Last Jedi.
Like most movie tie-ins, the makeup collection will feature plenty of collectible items, though Cargo's first sneak peek doesn't offer up anything more than some shots of the packaging. The glossy black mascara tubes do lean more Dark Side, though the caps give fans (and beauty collectors) two options: the Resistance and the First Order. The collection also features a set of four different eyeliners — in black, charcoal, light gray, and brown — and what's sure to be the most sought-after piece: a highlighting compact.
"This collaboration with Disney has given our team an opportunity to really showcase our creativity," Brian Robinson, president of Cargo Cosmetics, told PopSugar in a statement. "Cargo is regularly used on the sets of hit Hollywood films so developing a line for Star Wars: The Last Jedi just further reinforces our brand's identity. We are truly excited to be able to offer the Cargo customer this exclusive capsule collection in addition to the regularly planned Fall/Holiday launches."
Cargo's collection will hit Kohl's stores in October, which gives fans plenty of time to perfect their galactic glow-up before the film's release in December, with prices ranging from $16 to $36. That's a bit more than the last Star Wars beauty collab, when Lucasfilm teamed with drugstore brand CoverGirl for a celestial limited-edition release to fete The Force Awakens back in 2015.
