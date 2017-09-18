Urban Outfitters Is Having A Huge Home Sale & We Need Everything

There's an up-to-40% off sale happening in the Urban Outfitters home section, and the timing seems perfect. Not only is it the start of fall — time to make your redecorating dreams come true — but it's also a very exciting time for UO: This fall, the brand is expanding its home collection into all nearly 200 Urban Outfitters outposts around the nation.
It's hard to choose just one favorite from this home sale, but if you had to twist our arm we'd say it has to be the pictured Rohini Textured Daybed Cushion, on sale for $119 (formerly $179). It makes a cozy reading nook, lounging nook, and could even replace your bed if you're adventurous like that.
On the other hand, the avocado duvet cover is an avocado duvet cover. And if you're into saying it loud and proud (and why shouldn't you be), there's a Feminist throw pillow for $29 waiting for you. Also at $29, the Honeycomb Wood Shelf is just begging to be bought in multiples that fit into each other. And the now-$12, 12-piece set of flatware, which comes in hot pink, electric blue, and neon green? Seems like an essential to us — if you have roommates, you can get all three colors. Bottom line: This sale is awesome, and will only last a very limited time. Plus, you can Instagram yourself eating avocado toast on your avocado duvet and that's kind of necessary, right?
