Urban Outfitters Is Having A Huge Home Sale & We Need Everything

On the other hand, the avocado duvet cover is an avocado duvet cover. And if you're into saying it loud and proud (and why shouldn't you be), there's a Feminist throw pillow for $29 waiting for you. Also at $29, the Honeycomb Wood Shelf is just begging to be bought in multiples that fit into each other. And the now-$12, 12-piece set of flatware , which comes in hot pink, electric blue, and neon green? Seems like an essential to us — if you have roommates, you can get all three colors. Bottom line: This sale is awesome, and will only last a very limited time. Plus, you can Instagram yourself eating avocado toast on your avocado duvet and that's kind of necessary, right?