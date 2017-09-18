To be honest, I always had a soft spot for Rufus, in a 17-year-old "hm, what a nice dad" kind of way. Now that I've reached the ripe old age of 27, that man is a CATCH. I mean, come on: He was the lead singer of Lincoln Hawk, a band Rolling Stone listed as one of their Top Forgotten Bands Of The 90s; he owns a sweet DUMBO art gallery and represents his very talented artist wife (whom he eventually kind of cheats on, but nobody's perfect!); he gives wise advice to his insensitive and selfish children; he carries a forbidden torch for his first true love and former groupie; and did I mention he has an amazing loft and makes pancakes on Sundays? With whipped cream and strawberries!