Get Inspired With This Video Of Kids Discussing Their Dream Jobs

Television is a huge part of many people's lives, and it can be a powerful medium that gives people ideas about what is possible from a very young age. With that in mind, consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Sesame Workshop, the educational nonprofit behind Sesame Street, have teamed up on a new campaign to help children see what they want to be. The campaign launches tomorrow, Tuesday, September 18 at the Global Citizen: Movement Makers Summit with a video in which children from around the world (and Sesame Street Muppets) share their dreams and what they think it takes to get achieve them.