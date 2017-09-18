Remember my first naked belly pregnant shot where I had to build up enough courage to share... Well times that by like a million for this post belly shot comparison. The first image was taken hours before Levi was born and the second taken today at 3 weeks postpartum but I like to think 2 weeks since the first week of postpartum didn't really happen due on a large chunk of my placenta being forgotten in my uterus at birth. One of the main reasons I share this, as most of you know, THIS is a marathon/dancer's body and while that can mean I'll bounce back in no time it clearly doesn't. Especially now too that my body is producing all of Levi's food... I really do admire all the mamas out there that say breastfeeding get their bodies back in shape... For me it'll take me back on the trails for some long distance running to feel like myself again. Yesterday, I was asked by the baker at my supermarket: "Are you having a girl or a boy?" and that would have really hit some soft spots/nerves with me...I mean I'm not pregnant anymore but I sure do look it... instead I smiled and nicely said I had a boy. ? After I left the supermarket I realised I absolutely love my body and am so super proud of it hence the reason I chose to share this post image with you. And however long it takes for my body to journey back to where it was once were then that's fine... I know it'll find it's way until then I'll continue to be kind knowing that it's doing exactly what it needs to be doing right now for me and for Levi! . . PS... For all those who've been asking about the flip and flash cards we use with Mikey on insta-stories, they are the Dr. Seuss collection. I'll do another post today showing more. ? . . . . #dearestviewfinder #themommydiary #clickinmoms #soulfocusinspired #babiesofig #humansofjoy #honestmotherhood #momlife #lightinspired #jj_kids #jj_its_kids #treasuringlittlememories #ig_kids #igers_kids #thepursuitofjoyproject #childreningram #MagicOfChildhood #ourchildrenphoto #simplejoys #tv_pointofview #expofilm #kidsmood #lightslove #stunning_shots #magic #bicfp #childhoodeveryday #realparenthood #transformationtuesday

