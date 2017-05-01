A mark for every breath you took, every blink, every sleepy yawn. One for every time you sucked your thumb and slept in perfect darkness. One for every dream you dreamt. It was your home and where I grew to love you. I've earned my stripes and am embracing them more and more everyday. ? postpartum bodies are different but show the beauty of being given the chance to bring life into this world.

A post shared by Abagail wedlake (@_abagailwedlake_) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:14am PDT