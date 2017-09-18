PSA: Not Everyone Who Looks Pregnant Is Actually Pregnant

Kimberly Truong
Parenting blogger Anupa King is used to sharing her life on the internet, but last week, she posted two photos on Instagram that she says were difficult for her to "build up enough courage to share" with her over 26,000 followers.
The photos, which show both her pregnancy body and her post-baby body, aren't too out of the ordinary for a parenting blogger to post, but King wrote that she hasn't been feeling like herself in her body. However, she wrote, "One of the main reasons I share this, as most of you know, THIS is a marathon/dancer's body and while that can mean I'll bounce back in no time it clearly doesn't."
She also wanted to post the photos after an encounter in which a stranger assumed she was still pregnant.

Remember my first naked belly pregnant shot where I had to build up enough courage to share... Well times that by like a million for this post belly shot comparison. The first image was taken hours before Levi was born and the second taken today at 3 weeks postpartum but I like to think 2 weeks since the first week of postpartum didn't really happen due on a large chunk of my placenta being forgotten in my uterus at birth. One of the main reasons I share this, as most of you know, THIS is a marathon/dancer's body and while that can mean I'll bounce back in no time it clearly doesn't. Especially now too that my body is producing all of Levi's food... I really do admire all the mamas out there that say breastfeeding get their bodies back in shape... For me it'll take me back on the trails for some long distance running to feel like myself again. Yesterday, I was asked by the baker at my supermarket: "Are you having a girl or a boy?" and that would have really hit some soft spots/nerves with me...I mean I'm not pregnant anymore but I sure do look it... instead I smiled and nicely said I had a boy. ? After I left the supermarket I realised I absolutely love my body and am so super proud of it hence the reason I chose to share this post image with you. And however long it takes for my body to journey back to where it was once were then that's fine... I know it'll find it's way until then I'll continue to be kind knowing that it's doing exactly what it needs to be doing right now for me and for Levi! . . PS... For all those who've been asking about the flip and flash cards we use with Mikey on insta-stories, they are the Dr. Seuss collection. I'll do another post today showing more. ? . . . . #dearestviewfinder #themommydiary #clickinmoms #soulfocusinspired #babiesofig #humansofjoy #honestmotherhood #momlife #lightinspired #jj_kids #jj_its_kids #treasuringlittlememories #ig_kids #igers_kids #thepursuitofjoyproject #childreningram #MagicOfChildhood #ourchildrenphoto #simplejoys #tv_pointofview #expofilm #kidsmood #lightslove #stunning_shots #magic #bicfp #childhoodeveryday #realparenthood #transformationtuesday

"Yesterday, I was asked by the baker at my supermarket: 'Are you having a girl or a boy?'" she wrote. "That would have really hit some soft spots/nerves with me...I mean I'm not pregnant anymore but I sure do look it."
Instead of being outraged, however, she politely smiled and said that she had a boy — which isn't a lie. But afterwards, she realised just how proud she is of her body, no matter what it looks like.
"After I left the supermarket I realised I absolutely love my body and am so super proud of it hence the reason I chose to share this post image with you," she wrote.
Though King eventually wants her body to "journey back to where it was once [was]," she's not in any rush — nor should she be. And while that's her decision, we want to remind you that you don't have to "bounce back" at all. Your body will change (especially when growing and delivering a human), and that's fine.
Refinery29 has reached out to King for comment, and will update this article when we receive a response.
