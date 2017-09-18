Potterheads Will Love The Hogwarts After Dark Halloween Spectacular

Delish reports that London's Warner Bros. Studio will transform The Making of Harry Potter studio tour into a seasonal spectacular that'll have dementors, pumpkins, and plenty of spooks.
Dubbed Hogwarts After Dark, the special celebrations are a ticketed event that'll take Hogwarts into the realm of Halloween via special eats served up in the Great Hall. Naturally, WB Studio is going all out: Delish notes that the decorations are reason enough to book a flight over to London. With dry ice aplenty and cauldrons filled to the brim with lollipops, there certainly won't be much wizarding going on. Instead of spells and divinations, there will be a full-on sit-down dinner for guests before the studio tour and the menu looks straight-up show-stopping.
The food includes options for vegetarians as well as carnivores, with entrée choices including hay-smoked beef filet or a mushroom mille feuille, and appetizers like chicken liver and mandarin parfait or goat cheese candied pecans.
After the main event, it gets even better. Instead of a plated dessert, visitors will brave the Forbidden Forest for sweets, where "pumpkin chutney on sourdough and spiced pumpkin pie" will be on offer alongside Butterbeer and free-roaming costumed dementors as well as magical creatures like Buckbeak the Hippogriff and Aragog the Acromantula. Hey, it's Halloween, after all, so the candy comes with a helping of scary.
After the canapés, dinner and desserts, guests get a chance to see the "Gryffindor common room, the Weasley's kitchen, and Diagon Alley." To make that experience even better, Paul Harris, the official Warner Bros. wand choreographer, will be on hand to teach everyone the proper way to wield a wand. But all the while, the Death Eaters will be out patrolling, so that training may come into play sooner than expected.
Tickets to the event cost $300 for October 28 and 29, though the two-day affair is already sold-out. However, Warner Bros. Studio says to keep checking back, so there may be additional dates added. With so many people hungry for anything Potter-related, any seasonal event will certainly bring in huge crowds. No accio necessary.
