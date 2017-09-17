Elisabeth Moss Found Out About Her Emmy Nomination In The Best Way

With starring roles in The Handmaid's Tale and Top of the Lake, Elisabeth Moss has had quite a triumphant year. In addition to being unofficially coronated as the Queen of Television, The Handmaid's Tale, which Moss also produced, garnered 14 Emmy nominations.
From the way she spoke of it on the red carpet, though, what has excited Moss most this year was meeting the Chicago Cubs. Fittingly, the Cubs fanatic found out about her show's shocking 14 nominations from a publicist who knows her very well.
Apparently, Moss's publicist sent her a gif of Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, shirtless and clapping, because that's a symbol of all good things in Moss's universe.
"I got a text with a GIF of Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs clapping," Moss said. "I mean, that's always a good thing, Anthony Rizzo with his shirt off. That's always good news."
Back in August, Moss's fangirl dreams came true when she went to a Cubs game. There, she got to meet the love of her adult life: Rizzo himself. "There's never a moment that will beat that moment. I'm done," Moss told Rancic, of meeting Rizzo.
Check out a clearly head-over-heels, almost bleary-eyed with excitement Moss.
While at the game, where she performed the Seventh Inning Stretch, Moss also met Joe Madden, the Cubs' manager.
"[Joe Madden] is a hero for my family," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "As a fourth-generation Cubs fan, it's like meeting a God and he was so so nice. I was shaking [so much] that I almost fainted."
With The Handmaid's Tale, Moss could hit her own metaphorical home run tonight. Moss and her co-stars, Ann Dowd and Samira Wiley, were all nominated in acting categories. The show itself is a contender for Outstanding Drama Series. All that, plus 11 more nominations.
If Moss wins, we hope her publicist sends her this Anthony Rizzo gif.
