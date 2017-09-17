It started during an interview between Giuliana Rancic and Anthony Anderson when he hijacked the mic to introduce his friend, Laverne Cox. Rancic, realizing that she was next to TV royalty, took a literal seat and allowed Anderson to proceed. "Is there a reason we haven't had you on my television show, Black-ish? Are you that busy?" Anderson asked. "I have not been invited, darling,"said the Orange Is The New Black star. And then the formal invite happens, which means this is going to happen y'all. "Laverne Cox, I'm inviting you to come play with us and be a guest star on Black-ish on ABC — right now," said Anderson. Of course, she agreed, promising to be there as soon as she finished up her interviews on the red carpet.