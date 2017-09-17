The 2017 Primetime Emmys are already off to a surprising start thanks to the candid red carpet interviews conducted by E!. One of the best surprises? An impromptu casting opportunity between two of the biggest names on the two of the biggest shows. While viewers usually anticipate run-ins between some of television's biggest names, we don't expect to see the run-ins turn into casting calls — but, hey, anything goes on Emmys night.
It started during an interview between Giuliana Rancic and Anthony Anderson when he hijacked the mic to introduce his friend, Laverne Cox. Rancic, realizing that she was next to TV royalty, took a literal seat and allowed Anderson to proceed. "Is there a reason we haven't had you on my television show, Black-ish? Are you that busy?" Anderson asked. "I have not been invited, darling,"said the Orange Is The New Black star. And then the formal invite happens, which means this is going to happen y'all. "Laverne Cox, I'm inviting you to come play with us and be a guest star on Black-ish on ABC — right now," said Anderson. Of course, she agreed, promising to be there as soon as she finished up her interviews on the red carpet.
Advertisement
Anderson — we are holding you to this promise. This is the Black-ish guest star we've been waiting for and we can't wait until Anderson's co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross, hears the good news. Two actors on Emmy nominated shows agreeing to a future collaboration right on the red carpet? Show biz is great, isn't it?
Check out the full clip of the verbal Black-ish agreement below. This is totally binding.
Advertisement