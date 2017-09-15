The Sweet Reason This Expecting Mom Dyed Her Hair

???It's a GIRL!!??? I did a Hair Color Gender Reveal for this beauty and it turned out amazing! Thanks for letting me be apart of this special moment, Dantrielle! Who's next?! Share, Share, Share! www.poshglamcollection.com #poshglamjan #poshglamcolour #poshglamcollection #memphiscolorist #memphisnaturalhairstylist #truthstudiosthesalon

A post shared by Janeese M. (@poshglamjan) on Sep 11, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT