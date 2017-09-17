The Sweet Reason This Expecting Mum Dyed Her Hair

Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
One visit to the hair salon doesn't just change your appearance, for some people, it can also change your life. Earlier this year, a middle school teacher dyed his hair pink to support a good cause with his students' help. In Hollywood, singer Katy Perry regained her confidence by getting a pixie cut. The power of a hair transformation is real, which is why one expecting mother enlisted the help of her longtime friend and hairstylist, Janeese Murphy, to dye her hair for her baby’s sex reveal.
Advertisement
This week, Murphy took to her Instagram to share a video and images of her client Dantrielle’s appointment: “I did a hair colour gender reveal for this beauty, and it turned out amazing,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “Thanks for letting me be apart of this special moment, Dantrielle!”
According to Yahoo Beauty, Murphy was able to successfully pull it off by mixing the dye in the back of the salon and then blindfolding her friend during the dye process. (For anyone worried about the chemicals, she added that the dye used on Dantrielle was completely safe for pregnant women. “My client’s hair was already blond, and we didn’t use any bleach,” Murphy told Yahoo Beauty. “The colour used was ammonia-free and never touched her scalp.”)
???It's a GIRL!!??? I did a Hair Color Gender Reveal for this beauty and it turned out amazing! Thanks for letting me be apart of this special moment, Dantrielle! Who's next?! Share, Share, Share! www.poshglamcollection.com #poshglamjan #poshglamcolour #poshglamcollection #memphiscolorist #memphisnaturalhairstylist #truthstudiosthesalon
The result: A stunning, hot pink dip dye — because (spoiler alert!) it's a girl. Upon the reveal, Dantrielle began to cry tears of joy — and positive comments from other Instagram users poured in. “Wow that's such a creative way to do a gender reveal. That colour looks good too, sis,” one user wrote. Another noted, “This was so beautiful and creative! Great job!”
There's a chance this might be one of the coolest hair transformations we've seen in a while — and if Dantrielle's daughter is half as spontaneous as her mother, we can imagine she'll be doing some of her own in due time, too.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement