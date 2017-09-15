What Is Really The Cheapest Day Of The Week To Fly?

There's one more reason to love Friday. Not only is it the last day of the workweek and the final hurdle before the weekend, Condé Nast Traveler reports that it's also the cheapest day of the week to fly.
Using data from travel site Kayak, which looked specifically at travel between July 1, 2016, and June 30, 2017, CNT found that for both domestic and international flights, Friday is the best option for travelers on a budget. By choosing to fly out on Friday, fliers can save up to $100 on booking a flight out on the most expensive day: Monday. As if you needed any more reason to hate that particular day of the week, add being a budget-buster when it comes to travel to the list.
However, there is one reason to appreciate Monday. The much-maligned first day of the week actually happens to be the cheapest day for a return flight. Flying back home on a Monday could save you $100, too, compared to coming back on the most expensive day, Thursday. For those keeping track, that means quick weekend getaways from Friday to Monday are the best option. Or, extend those trips to longer affairs by flying out on a Friday and coming back 10 days later to save on extended vacations.
Of course, CNT notes that these findings are just general information. Like the myth of what day to buy airline tickets to save money or how far ahead to book a trip, results will vary depending on where you're headed, what airline you book, and what time of year you're traveling. Think of the Friday-Monday rule as more of a best practices instead of strict guidelines and you'll feel better about taking that long weekend.
