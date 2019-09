There Are Two Confirmed New Characters Coming In Game of Thrones Season 8

Game of Thrones won't be returning until 2018 ( maybe even 2019! ), but information about season 8 is beginning to trickle in. The show is currently beginning production, which means casting is ramping up for bit and major characters. Though in Game of Thrones, even minor characters can be incredibly consequential. And according to Elle Watchers on the Wall , and Project Casting , we've got two new characters coming to Westeros, with each source giving us a different piece of the puzzle.