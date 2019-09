Now We Can All Be The Gillys To The Mansplainers In Our Life

The most infuriating part of this season of Game Of Thrones wasn't Cersei's (Lena Headey) betrayal or Viserion's transformation into an undead ice dragon, but the way Sam Tarly (John Bradley-West) kept totally stomping all over Gilly's (Hannah Murray) big discovery. First, he ignored her when she dropped the biggest twist of the season (that Rhaegar Targaryen annulled his marriage and was wed to Lyanna Stark in a secret ceremony, making Jon Snow a true Targaryen with a legitimate claim to the throne), and then, when he told Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) the news, he took full credit