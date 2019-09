The Internet Is Up In Arms Over The Fact That Sam Didn't Credit Gilly For That Big Discovery

Not again. Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West) seems to be making a habit of forgetting that Gilly (Hannah Murray) is responsible for pretty much the biggest plot twist of the entire season, and on last night's Game Of Thrones finale , he did it again. You might remember that a few episodes ago, Gilly read in the journal of the High Septon Maynard that Rhaegar Targaryen annulled his marriage to Elia Martell, before marrying Lyanna Stark in a secret ceremony in Dorne. Gilly read it, Gilly said it, and then it seemed like Sam totally ignored her