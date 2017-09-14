This 11-Year-Old Designer Is Taking The Industry By Storm

Rogers was inspired to start Flexin’ In My Complexion when she was in first grade. There were only four other Black kids in her class, and Rogers was bullied because of her skin tone. “The other kids did not want to play with me or be my friend because of how dark my skin was,” she tells Refinery29. Though Rogers transferred to a more diverse school, she didn’t have an easier time making friends. “I was now being teased by people in my own race,” she continues. “I was getting called names like 'burnt biscuit,' 'dead roach,' and was told that I 'had been left in the oven too long.' Going through this inspired me to begin Flexin’ In My Complexion, because black comes in so many shades and they all are beautiful.”