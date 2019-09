Abbi and Ilana are back, bringing with them a whole new season of adventure on Broad City . Their IRL counterparts, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, are also getting into the spirit. The women are set to appear in this week's episode of Chelsea with Chelsea Handler , dropping on Netflix tomorrow, and the three women go on a kayaking adventure in the LA river. To give you a taste of the madness, Refinery29 has the exclusive clip from the episode, and it's just as much of a mess and you'd expect — and hope for – from these unfailingly hilarious women.