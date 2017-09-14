In between their kayaking mishaps, including some camera issues, Jacobson and Glazer share some interesting insights, including how they met (in classes at New York's Upright Citizen's Brigade), how they maintain their friendship while keeping a working relationship ("We don't always agree on everything," Jacobson explained. "That's the whole thing. Everything we write, wherever we land, is the compromise"), and who smokes the most weed (Ilana. 100% Ilana).