Abbi and Ilana are back, bringing with them a whole new season of adventure on Broad City. Their IRL counterparts, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, are also getting into the spirit. The women are set to appear in this week's episode of Chelsea with Chelsea Handler, dropping on Netflix tomorrow, and the three women go on a kayaking adventure in the LA river. To give you a taste of the madness, Refinery29 has the exclusive clip from the episode, and it's just as much of a mess and you'd expect — and hope for – from these unfailingly hilarious women.
Advertisement
In between their kayaking mishaps, including some camera issues, Jacobson and Glazer share some interesting insights, including how they met (in classes at New York's Upright Citizen's Brigade), how they maintain their friendship while keeping a working relationship ("We don't always agree on everything," Jacobson explained. "That's the whole thing. Everything we write, wherever we land, is the compromise"), and who smokes the most weed (Ilana. 100% Ilana).
Speaking of weed, t's all fun and games until the women realize they're stranded in the middle of the river without any marijuana. No Broad City adventure (or episode of Chelsea) is complete without a little substance abuse, apparently, so in true Ilana fashion, Glazer found a joint in her car that she shared with Chelsea after their long trek was over.
You can catch the full episode of Chelsea when it drops on Netflix on Friday. Watch the exclusive clip below!
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.
Read These Stories Next:
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
Sex & The City Episodes Were All Based On Real Sexcapades
You'll Never Guess How Anna & Elsa Connect To The Disney 'Verse
Read These Stories Next:
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
Sex & The City Episodes Were All Based On Real Sexcapades
You'll Never Guess How Anna & Elsa Connect To The Disney 'Verse
Advertisement