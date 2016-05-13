If Chelsea isn't on your weekly Netflix lineup yet, you should probably reevaluate your TV priorities. The comedian's new talk show is first of its kind for the streaming service, with new episodes going up three nights a week at midnight. But this is one late-night show you can actually keep up on if you're one of those people who take getting their eight hours very seriously and go to bed before midnight on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
The half-hour show takes the best elements from the comic's two former TV ventures — her talk-show Chelsea Lately and her Netflix docu-series Chelsea Does. She tackles topical issues niche and broad with a mix of sharp monologues, pre-recorded bits, and fascinating guests. Nothing's off-limits: lube, education, GMOs, divorce, and so forth. The conversational interviews are with both celebs like Drew Barrymore and very smart and interesting people you've probably never heard of. Oh, and one more thing: Her adorable dog Chewy seems to have free roam of the set, and it's kind of amazing. Here are the show's best moments so far.