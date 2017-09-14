A word of advice: If Han Solo is throwing punches, make sure your face is out of his way. Otherwise, prepare for the consequences.
Ryan Gosling had to learn this the hard way while on the set of action flick Blade Runner 2049, and Harrison Ford has no regrets.
GQ's Chris Heath spoke with Ford about his illustrious career, his childhood, his family, and his recent plane crash. The entire interview is worth a read, as it gives fans an honest, raw look into the life of one of Hollywood's most notable action stars. Although Ford would say that "there really isn't anything left to say" about himself that hasn't been written a hundred times before.
Of course, that wasn't completely true, and GQ made sure to press the Star Wars icon into opening up about the time he delivered the now-famous blow to Gosling's gorgeous mug.
"I punched Ryan Gosling in the face," he said. "Ryan Gosling's face was where it should not have been."
Unapologetically, Ford continued: "His job was to be out of the range of the punch. My job was also to make sure that I pulled the punch. But we were moving, and the camera was moving, so I had to be aware of the angle to the camera to make the punch look good. You know, I threw about a hundred punches in the shooting of it, and I only hit him once."
Ford then said that the incident was "90%" Gosling's fault, and that not punching him again throughout the filming process was "generous of me."
Nothing from the interview indicated that Ford's comments were intended to be malicious; he's a straight-shooter and doesn't seem to make much time for bullshit. Perhaps that's how he secured his place in the film industry for over 40 years.
Though Ford may not have felt fully culpable for the incident, he did at least make a peace offering in his own, dry way. GQ asked the actor to verify Gosling's story that Ford walked into his dressing room with a nice bottle of scotch only to pour him a glass and exit with the bottle in hand. His response was perfect.
"Yeah? What — did he fucking expect the whole bottle?" he asked. "You know, I figured one drink would fix it. That was enough."
