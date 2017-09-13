Is anyone really ever dead in Shondaland?
Fans of T.R. Knight's George O'Malley were devastated when George died in Grey's Anatomy's season 6 premiere. Since then, it seems like George has definitively been gone for good — he died on an operating table, for crying out loud. But what if that somehow weren't the case?
One Redditor, 3bo0od07, is convinced that George could still be alive, and they point out some pretty convincing reasons why that could be the case. After all, we only know it's George because the patient had a birthmark matching his and because he wrote "007" on Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) hand. But maybe the patient was just a huge James Bond fan, who happened to have a similar birthmark to George's?
Advertisement
The case 3bo0od07 makes for why George would have disappeared if he were still alive is a bit of a stretch, but then again, isn't everything on Grey's? "George went to Iraq without saying a word," 3bo0od07 proposes. He then decides not to reveal that he's alive so that when he returns to war, "his family and friends won't be in grief all over again." That's a lot, but, hey, anything can happen.
It's pretty unlikely, especially since it's been so long since George's death. Other Reddit users commented on 3bo0od07's post saying it's "too late" to revisit George at this point. They're probably right — but then again, stranger resurrections have happened in Shondaland series. Remember when Scandal showed us what looked like Jake's (Scott Foley) certain death, only to have the gang revive him (thanks to the help of a sketchy doctor) shortly thereafter?
When it comes to Shondaland deaths, never say never. Unless we're talking about How to Get Away with Murder's Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch). Wes is, sadly, definitely gone.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement