New Parents On A Budget Are Going To Be Really Sad About This Ikea News

Ikea's Sniglar is one of the most popular, dependable baby cribs out there. With a price of $79.99 and built out of solid beech, it's not only affordable but really good for what it is. At similar price points, other retailers offer metal (far less cozy) and little to no versatility; the Sniglar can be adjusted to two heights and you can take out one of the sides so your child can climb in and out. (Not to mention all the ways you can turn it into non-crib things — thanks, Ikea Hackers .)