Remember the days when the family gathered around ye olde television and watched staticky episodes of shows which unfurled, hour by hour, over the course of a season? Neither do we. TV has changed drastically in a very short amount of time, and the fact that four of the seven shows in the Emmys' Best Drama category are from streaming services proves it.
One of the most palpable examples of the shifting television landscape is Netflix, which went from being that thing your cool friend used to order foreign films to her house, to what it is today: A streaming service producing some of the most refreshingly original programming around. CEO Reed Hastings stated that Netflix spent $6 billion in producing original content in 2017, and only expects to spend more next year.
On Sunday, the night of the Emmys, Netflix’s investment might pay off. The streaming service could win its first Best Drama award for either The Crown, Stranger Things, or House of Cards. With 91 nominations total (only 20 fewer than HBO, the leader of the pack), Netflix is establishing itself as a lasting creative contender.
Here’s what you should watch before the Emmys on September 17.
