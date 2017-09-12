Please, Nobody Tell Trump About Twitter's New Tweetstorm Feature

Twitter may never abandon its 140-character limit, but the social network is now making it easier to string together tweets, so complaints, rants, and diatribes can flow uninterrupted.
The Daily Dot reports that Twitter is testing a new feature called tweetstorm that allows users to conjure a storm of tweets without the hassle of numbering their own tweets and responses. (Please, nobody tell the sitting president about this.)
Devesh Logendran discovered the new feature, which is currently only available on Twitter's Android platform. At the moment, it's a hidden feature and not rolled out to everyone, so if anyone can see a few bars underneath their compose window, they should feel very lucky.
According to users who have access to tweetstorm — rumors say that Twitter is testing it in-house — it lets them compose a string of tweets, links them all together, and then sends them all out at once. Bada bing, bada boom: instant storm.
Here's hoping that it gets used for good, but knowing Twitter and the internet at large, tweetstorms are probably going to the dark side sooner rather than later.
WOAH! Twitter has a hidden tweet storm feature!— Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) September 10, 2017
h/t Devesh Logendran pic.twitter.com/QpDLhKnAZZ
As it stands, users can create a tweetstorm by replying to their own tweets, which the Daily Dot notes is a time-consuming process that can lead to mistakes and issues with the order of the tweets. That's why it's common to see numbers assigned to tweets that are meant to be read in succession, like 1/3, 2/3, etc. The new feature eliminates manual numbering, adding the digits to tweets to ensure that each and every rant gets read the way it was intended.
Twitter hasn't confirmed the existence of the feature, perhaps because it's not ready to unleash the power of the tweetstorm to the masses just yet.
